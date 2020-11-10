SARATOGA -- By the end of November, if all goes as planned, children will be gliding around a new skating rink in downtown Saratoga.
The Platte Valley Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Foundation Kiwanis Club is planning to open a 30-by-50 foot collapsible, portable, outdoor ice rink in the American Legion Post No. 54 park in the first block of Bridge Street in Saratoga this weekend.
“We are going to get it all set up and filled with water, and the grand opening is going to be Nov. 28, which is Small Business Saturday,” Cindy Carnes with the local Kiwanis Club said, adding that planning efforts began in March of 2019.
“It is not hard to set up, but if anyone wants to come and help they are welcome,” Carnes said.
She said volunteers will begin working at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Bridge Street Bargains in Saratoga has donated ice skates for the rink, which will be available on site once skating begins. After searching for a location for a few months, Kiwanis approached the American Legion about its downtown park last year, and the Legion agreed to donate its space free of charge.
“It’s a community effort to get a place for kids to go ice skating,” Deborah Clark, American Legion Post No. 54 adjutant, said in January.
The ice rink will be located behind the veterans’ memorial, which will remain in place.
“It’s perfect, because it’s out of the wind, it’s completely fenced and public restrooms are very close,” Carnes said. “We need it to be really cold, but once we fill it, and once it is below 32 degrees, it will stay frozen.”
The rink will be a skate-at-your-own-risk facility, and will be open to families at any time.
“We don’t want to lock it up, and we are going to have lots of signage. Our main reason for wanting to do it is so that anybody can use it at any time” within reason and safely, Carnes said.
There will be access from Bridge Street or behind the Wolf, and Kiwanis is working on securing parking in the area. Skaters will be encouraged to bring their own equipment to the rink, as equipment on site will be limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.