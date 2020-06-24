SARATOGA – Saratoga’s Water and Sewer Board, otherwise known as the Saratoga Carbon County Impact Joint Powers Board, received approval for a $1 million Community Readiness Grant from the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board.
Discussed during last week’s city council meeting, this grant will enable the town of Saratoga to expand and improve the water and sewer lines on the west side of town, along 13th Street leading to the hospital property at the corner of 13th and Bridge. This improvement will enable a high-use customer like the Critical Access Hospital to locate on that property.
