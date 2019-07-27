RAWLINS – The Wyoming Frontier Prison in Rawlins was recently highlighted by the Smithsonian Institution, a highly revered group of museums and research centers administered by the U.S. government.
According to an article published on July 22 by Smithsonian.com, the “Old Pen” is now considered one of five of the most fascinating prison museums in America.
“When construction on Wyoming’s first state prison began in 1888, it was meant to handle the criminals of the wild west – but thanks to weather and funding problems, it didn’t actually open until 1901, when the wild ways were on the decline,” the article writes. Still, the prison stayed open for about 80 years and housed around 13,500 prisoners.In the beginning, it had no electricity, minimal heating and no running water.”
The article also highlighted all the dark aspects of the prison.
“The Wyoming Frontier Prison (named so in 1988) was more than just cellblocks, though,” the article continues. “It also had a dungeon, a punishment pole that men were handcuffed to and then whipped, solitary confinement cells, and a building with six cells for death row inmates called the death house.”
The other four prisons highlighted were Squirrel Cage Jail in Council Bluffs, Iowa; Alcatraz in San Francisco; Cell Block 7 in Jackson, Mich.; and the Museum of Colorado Prisons in Cañon City, Colo.
To read the entire article, please visit https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/five-most-fascinating-prison-museums-america-180969137/.
The Wyoming Frontier Prison is located at 500 W. Walnut St.
For tour information and business hours, please visit the prison website at http://wyomingfrontierprison.org/. You can also call (307) 324-4422.
