ENCAMPMENT —Springtime is always a welcome season in Wyoming, but perhaps never more so than this year.
Businesses are closed or offering limited hours, and people across the world are practicing social distancing. We are to remain six feet away from all non-household members and must avoid groups of more than a few people — but outdoor time is as yet unrestricted.
And soon, it will be time to start a garden.
“A general rule is to start seeds indoors about six weeks before the last frost date in your area. Of course that’s a guess. I like to hope that I can plant my garden the first week of June, but mother nature decides,” University of Wyoming Extension Horticulture Specialist and State Master Gardener Coordinator Chris Hilgert said.
With water and sunlight, whether you have a pot on a window or an acre of land, seeds will grow. Home-grown vegetables can be a nutritious source of food when options are scarce or trips to the grocery store are limited, and flowers can be a mood-booster. Gardening can reduce stress, and is considered a moderate activity by the CDC. Two and a half hours of moderate-intensity activity each week can reduce the risk for obesity, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, heart disease, stroke, depression, colon cancer and premature death — and, the CDC says, most people who choose gardening end up spending much more time active than those who chose activities like walking or biking. Even the littlest of gardeners can benefit, as children who garden learn responsibility and scientific concepts.
UW Extension Horticulture Specialist Karen Panter encourages Wyomingites to support their local garden centers if possible, especially during the economic downturn created by the coronavirus.
“If residents aren’t interested in sowing their own seeds, garden centers will have all sorts of appropriate vegetables, annuals, perennials and woody plants available, along with seeds of course,” Panter said.
Many businesses in the industry have been deemed essential, as they produce quite a bit of edible produce, she said. All should be taking care to follow social distancing guidelines at this time. In Encampment, Doggett Greenhouse owners Mary and Gary Jacobsen said they are following all guidelines issued by the state and federal government.
“We’re open seven days a week, and we’re practicing all national and statewide guidelines,” Gary Jacobsen said. “We’re spacing ourselves from each other, and we are doing as much protection as we possibly can.”
Every spring, the Jacobsens do a lot of container planting, meaning customers bring in pots and containers, request certain plants, leave their containers for a couple weeks and the greenhouse will do the planting. They have been busy this year, they said.
“We’ve been doing this 35 years, and often in times of economic downturns and difficulties in travel, when there is a fire or a natural disaster, where people stay home, we have always done well,” Jacobsen said. “You know, you’re sitting on your deck, having a cocktail, you’d like to see some flowers out there.”
Doggett does not sell seeds, but has vegetable seedlings and flowers available, along with succulents in pots and decorative items like fairy gardens.
Whether gardeners grow from seed or purchase seedlings, cold nights are a major problem for many vegetables, Hilgert said.
“Plant outside when the forecast shows no risk of frost,” he said. “Or plant sooner if you can grow under row covers or high tunnels, which help to extend the growing season and allow us to grow plants that require a longer growing season.”
Regardless of what you grow, choose varieties that produce in under 90 days, or even shorter for the higher elevation areas in Wyoming, Hilgert said. Reliable vegetable crops include lettuce, spinach, kale, swiss chard, peas, beans, zucchini and squash, cabbage, broccoli, potatoes, carrots and many culinary herbs.
Greens like lettuce, spinach and kale and root crops like carrots and potatoes typically fare well at high-elevations and produce in a short growing season, he said.
“With a little luck and some extra effort, like starting seeds indoors and growing under covers, gardeners can successfully grow tomatoes, peppers, melons, pumpkins, even giant pumpkins, and other plants with long growing season requirements,” he said.
Panter added that many of the same guidelines apply to flowering annuals and some perennials.
“For new plantings, wait until the danger of frost has passed,” she said.
While many customers are calling before visiting the store, Jacobsen said people are welcome to browse.
“We’re practicing social distancing, and I think people are scared. People have called because of all this unknown,” Jacobsen said. “But some people are just so tired of winter they just can’t keep away.”
