CARBON COUNTY – The state of Wyoming is currently holding $1.83 million earmarked for current and former Carbon County residents, just a fraction of the $91 million the state has in unclaimed property.
“We were planning to visit Carbon, Lincoln and Uinta counties in April as part of an outreach mission to help local citizens find and claim their lost money,” said Unclaimed Property Administrator Jeff Robertson in a news release. “The pandemic has forced us to change those plans, but we still want to help residents in those areas claim any money that is rightfully theirs.”
Last year, the state’s Unclaimed Property Division upgraded its website, making the claims process much easier. Current and former Wyoming residents can go to my.cash.wyo.gov and watch the two-minute video on the left side of the page. The video will explain how a person can search to see if they are entitled to any money, as well as how to complete the claims process.
Since Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier knows what an impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the state, he hopes by using the website, they can find some extra money.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing many challenges for all of us in Wyoming, as well as across the country,” Meier said. “The prospect of a federal stimulus check a few weeks down the road is something we can look forward to, but Unclaimed Property is another avenue many may not be thinking of during this time.”
Money and other types of unclaimed property, such as royalties, stocks, mutual funds and safe deposit boxes are turned over to the state when a business, agency or governmental entity can’t locate the owner for a specified time period.
The $1.83 million total is spread across Carbon County, with multiple properties valued in the thousands and sometimes even tens of thousands of dollars. Some of the high-value claims have last known addresses in Baggs, Dixon, Hanna, Elk Mountain, Encampment, Medicine Bow, Rawlins, Saratoga and Sinclair.
“Even if you have received unclaimed property in the past, more money is turned over every year,” Robertson said. “Because of this, the amount of money being held by the state continues to increase.”
The Unclaimed Property Division issued 6,084 checks totaling more than $6.8 million in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019.
To make a claim, owners will have to provide a valid ID, which can be uploaded directly to the website, emailed to wyomingup@wyo.gov or mailed through the United States Postal Service. Those not comfortable or able to search the website from a computer or mobile device may call the state treasurer’s office at 307-777-5590.
Wyoming law requires the state to hold unclaimed property in perpetuity until the rightful owner is able to claim it.
“We recently paid an individual over $50,000 that was turned over to the state in 1997,” Robertson said. “A lot of the higher-valued properties are in the names of individuals who are now deceased. We want to reunite this money with the heir or heirs, so make sure you also search for the name of a loved one who may have passed.”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
