RAWLINS – Despite using terms like “thankless” and “high stress” to distinguish working long hours behind bars, two prison workers say they don’t want it any other way.
“I love it,” said Cpl. Windy McConnell, a Wyoming State Penitentiary correctional officer. “I love the bond we have with each other. We’re there as much as we are at home.”
McConnell, who was recently named “Uniform Employee of the Year” by the prison administration, is of course speaking about her coworkers. Like them, each day she tries to exert peace and patience with hundreds of inmates, whose main existence consists only of a small prison cell, with little to no possessions.
Correctional industry manager Paul Metevier, who, alongside McConnell, was named “Non-Uniform Employee of the Year, shares the same sentiment. His love for his work predicates from a desire to rehabilitate and re-assimilate inmates back into society upon their release.
“When inmates get back in the community, they need something that they can go and get a job and keep a job with,” Metevier said. “And if we can teach those skills and the ability to be in a professional environment, that’s what we try to do.”
Which is exactly the reason why both WSP employees are so highly lauded.
In a recent press release, Warden Michael Pacheco called McConnell “instrumental,” highlighting her ability to keep the entire penitentiary up to par with American Correctional Association standards.
To do so, amid supervising scores of people under dangerous, sometimes violent conditions, McConnell has to take a head dive into manuals and the audit process, which can prove as tedious as it is extremely time-consuming. Pachecho said, because of this, “Staff relied heavily upon Windy’s expertise.”
“As a Correctional Corporal, Windy McConnell fulfills all the expectation of professionalism,” Pacheco said in the release. “Not only is she intelligent and energetic for the career, but she is also compelling as a leader in the ranks of security staff.”
The behind-the-scenes paperwork, however, isn’t perhaps what the inmates always see or recognize. Instead, they get a correctional officer, a nine-year veteran who’s committed to the operational credo “firm, fair and consistent.”
“When they come in, they come in usually with an attitude that they’re upset, they’re mad and that they’re there,” McConnell said of the inmates. “But once you work with them, you give them opportunities to change their lives and get back out into society, they realize it’s not the end all.”
Metevier’s responsibilities don’t necessarily mirror every aspect of McConnell’s, but the goal is still ultimately identical. In his work, Metevier said he oversees industry operations, which teaches inmates “soft” and “hard” skills, for both WSP and the honor farm in Riverton.
It’s almost as if he’s the chief executive officer of a company employed entirely of convicts. They manufacture garments like the uniforms worn by correctional officers. They also operate a print shop, among other duties.
Directing the programs and balancing volatile budgets are assignments Metevier executes on a daily basis. Without this, the inmate population would perhaps have one less opportunity to prove they can avoid recidivism.
“If I tell 97 percent of the inmates that they’re going back out, that means a lot of them are your neighbors,” Metevier said. “You see them in Walmart, you see them everywhere. And if I can help people transition back into the world and positively impact the community and contribute back to society, that’s rewarding in itself.”
Despite having a full plate, Pacheco explained that Metevier’s selection was based on his willingness to multitask and volunteer toward anything people need help with. Under the constraints of the novel coronavirus epidemic, Metevier even helped recalculate inmate good time, while he continually examines industrial practices in the name of department efficiency.
“He is in possession of a well-provisioned base of training, education and experience. Staff rely on him for guidance,” Pacheco said. “Despite an overwhelming workload, he actively searches for ways to enhance the agency’s capabilities. This willingness to serve is the cornerstone of his accomplishments and his leadership style inspires teamwork.”
And when both Metevier and McConnell aren’t working, they’re still busy serving their communities.
The Non-Uniform Employee of the Year spends his time fundraising for school lunches, operating the Wyoming Performance Horse Company and acting as a delegate for the Republican National Committee.
Meanwhile, McConnell, with a background in 4H and Future Farmers of America, is an avid animal rights advocate. She even has aspirations to be involved in an inmate dog program at WSP.
With that, both McConnell and Metevier were asked what advice they had for anyone in corrections.
“Keep going,” McConnell said. “Try your best and it will all pay off in the end.”
“Do the right things for the right reasons, and you’ll have a good career,” Metevier said. “Doesn’t matter if it’s to staff, doesn’t matter if it’s to your chain of command or if it’s to the inmate population… keep your word.”
