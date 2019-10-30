RAWLINS – Boise, Idaho-based Stinker Stores, one of Idaho’s most iconic brands since 1936, grows to 110 locations with the acquisition of J.H. Kaspar Oil Company based in Rawlins, according to a recent press release.
The purchase includes one truck stop, three convenience stores, two card locks, and a bulk fuel & lubes business.
This move follows Stinker’s recent acquisition of 41 locations from Colorado based Bradley Petroleum in early 2017. Stinker now operates 64 locations in Idaho, 39 in Colorado, and 7 in Wyoming.
Look for the famous Stinker skunk (Polecat Pete) appearing at four new locations in Wyoming as the stores are re-branded. “I’m excited to grow our footprint in Wyoming with the purchase of J.H. Kaspar,” said Stinker Owner, Charley Jones. “The company is a natural fit for Stinker with its team of high performing employees and customer centric culture.” “It took some time to find the right buyer,” said Joe Kaspar, Owner of J.H. Kaspar Oil Company. “This company was started by my father in 1958. I’ve known our customers and employees for decades and they are an extension of my family. As I got to know the Stinker team, it was clear to me that they would embrace what we created and continue our culture. It was just a natural fit, and I’m excited about the opportunities and resources that will now be available to our team.”
The stores are branded Sinclair and Stinker continues to seek opportunities for expansion in Idaho, Colorado, and Wyoming.
Stinker Stores, privately owned since 1936, is a leader in the convenience store industry. In 2002, the company was purchased from the founding family and is now owned by Charley and Nancy Jones. Since then, Stinker Stores has built and acquired over 75 new sites and operates 110 locations in Idaho, Colorado and Wyoming.
