No campfires, no charcoal grills and especially no fireworks. The U.S. Forest Service continues to impose stricter fire prevention regulations as this portion of the Rocky Mountains further suffers from drought.
The fire danger in the Medicine Bow National Forest Friday was “very high,” and for the first time since 2012, the Forest Service has issued “stage two” fire restrictions.
Carrie Haderlie, Rawlins Times
CARBON COUNTY – As wildfires rage across the western United States, and Wyoming faces a drought on par with the early 2000s, the Medicine Bow National Forest has entered stage two fire restrictions.
The stage two restrictions cover the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland, and went into effect on Thursday. They cover National Forest system lands in Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte and Weston counties in Wyoming, and in Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco, and Routt counties in northwest Colorado.
