RAWLINS – What can we do to feed every kid?
A simple $4 donation means a child gets a free lunch during the summer season. This is exactly what the Mobile Summer Meals program does in Carbon County.
“One of the best parts of this program,” said Heather Mortensen, program organizer and the food service director for Carbon County School District 1, “is that it’s not income based.”
This program is free to all children, and not just children in Carbon County, but tourists will stop and get a meal for their child too.
The idea came about a few years ago during summer school, said Mortensen, whose prowess in this field was recognized earlier this year by CCSD1, as she was named director of the year.
It’s a simple sack lunch handed out in the parks. And success has only grown since it first started.
“We went from feeding 60 kids, to 350 kids per day,” Mortensen said.
Thanks to 4-H and Sensible Nutrition, pamphlets on nutrition are being handed out, so everyone gets a taste of healthy living and education.
In addition, when Thursdays roll around, they make for an exciting day for children. Sinclair Book Trust hands out free books to all kids who show up.
“It keeps them reading throughout the summer and they all really enjoy it,” Mortensen said.
Friday marks the last day for free meals.
“We are doing a hotdog cookout,” said Mortensen. “It runs from 11 to noon.”
Based on the success of this program, Mortensen was asked to speak in during a convention in Casper last month on student nutrition. She was also asked to present at the National Student Nutritional Board in St. Louis later this year.
“I rely highly on my volunteers and our corporate sponsors,” she said. “It blossomed right away.
Mortensen added, “The community support has increased and we’ve seen happy people with these lunches.”
Despite program success, there’s always room for additions. Coming up, Mortensen said they plan to include hot meals with the program; however, they need funding for transportation to provide that amenity.
Funding is their main challenge.
With medium turnovers for these programs, “I pay for a lot out of pocket, because of the pressure,” said Mortensen.
The USDA does, however, reimburse meals.
“We break even with that,” said Mortensen.
At the end of the day, Mortensen said it’s all about bonding
“The whole goal of this program is to give and allow families to eat together,” she said. “It’s very heartwarming to see.”
