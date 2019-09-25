RAWLINS — One of the last suspects linked to an alleged methamphetamine distribution ring in Carbon County pleaded not guilty on Friday in district court to five felony counts, one of which for possession of a firearm.
If convicted, Andrea Dawn Taylor, 40, could serve as many as 66 years in prison and pay up to $67,000 in court-related fines.
According to court records, Taylor was driving fellow resident Albert M. “Beto” Contreras, 35, when they were pulled over on Interstate 80 by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, which subsequently led to the discovery of nearly quarter pound of methamphetamine.
Authorities also discovered small amounts of prescription drugs hydrocodone and clonazepam as well as powdered cocaine. In addition to the drugs, searching in the driver’s side door, authorities found a loaded .22 Caliber Semiautomatic handgun.
Prior to his arrest, according to court records, Contreras was under investigation for allegedly dealing meth throughout the Carbon County area.
Following a tip, an investigation conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation twice led to the alleged purchase of drugs from Contreras.
Wired for sound, a confidential informant facilitated the purchases – both times for small amounts – using two additional third parties who turned out to be Saratoga residents.
This includes Gabriel Kristina Dickenson, 24, who earlier this month pleaded not guilty last week in district court to two felony drug-trafficking charges, as well as Richard Doyle Thompson, 40. Although Thompson faces related charges, his arraignment has yet been scheduled.
According to court records, using Dickenson and Thompson as “unwitting associates,” authorities allegedly procured a total of nearly a half ounce of meth from Contreras, on separate occasions.
Authorities were eventually informed that Contreras was possibly going to Denver to resupply himself with more drugs, court records state.
This led to the arrest of Contreras and Taylor, who was reported to have been speeding four miles over the speed limit before they were pulled over.
Taylor is charged with one felony count of use of a firearm while committing a felony, one felony count of possession of meth, one felony count of possessing hydrocodone, one felony count of intent to deliver, one felony count of conspiracy to deliver, as well one misdemeanor count of possessing clonazepam and one misdemeanor count of possessing cocaine.
Contreras, who was again in court this week since he was recharged after more suspects were linked to the case, has also pleaded not guilty and is set for trial in October.
The Rawlins Times will provide further updates when more information is made available.
