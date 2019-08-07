RAWLINS – A California man who allegedly attempted to haul approximately 44 pounds of marijuana from Los Angeles to Tennessee pleaded not guilty on Monday in Carbon County District Court to two felony drug-related violations.
Brian Eugene Christensen, 62, faces up to 15 years in prison and a maximum $20,000 in fines if convicted on both charges, which include felony possession and intent to deliver.
Christensen also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, which poses an additional 12-month maximum prison sentence and a $1,000 fine.
According to court records, Christensen was arrested on May 14 following a routine traffic stop near milepost 247 on Interstate 80 in Carbon County.
Christensen was reported to have been traveling five miles over the speed limit, prompting a Wyoming Highway Patrolman to pull him over.
As he approached the vehicle, Trooper David Chatfield reported that have noticed “a small suitcase on the rear seat, a blue bag on the front seat and two grocery sacks on the passenger floorboard.”
Once Christensen produced driving credentials, Chatfield discovered that the vehicle – bearing California plates – was a rental. Christensen rented the car on May 13, and it was to be returned seven days later at the same location, according to the agreement.
Christensen was then asked to Chatfield’s patrol car. While walking over, Chatfield noticed Christensen’s vehicle beeped, which indicates that Christensen had locked it.
“Trooper Chatfield knew this to be strange behavior consistent with past drug interdictions,” writes an affidavit devised by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
Upon further questioning – which Christensen agreed to – the suspect said he was on his way to Tennessee to visit his son, who was in the military and just moved into a new house. He also said that he was going to stay with his son for four days, while he estimated the roundtrip to take three days there and back.
According to court records, “Trooper Chatfield noticed that the dates Defendant provided were not consistent with the rental agreement.”
“Throughout the conversation, Trooper Chatfield noticed that (Christensen) was breathing heavily and he pointed this out to Defendant and asked if he was okay and he stated he had just been driving a long time which did not make sense,” the affidavit continues.
Soon, dispatch informed the trooper that Christensen had several prior arrests, including misdemeanor and felony drug violations. Christensen was subsequently detained.
A subsequent sniff search by K-9 Buster indicated a positive alert for drugs. Chatfield would soon find vacuum-sealed bags in the trunk of Christensen’s vehicle, suspected to be marijuana.
Christensen was arrested and his vehicle was towed to a Wyoming Department of Transportation shop in Rawlins.
Authorities would later find in the vehicle 44 packages of marijuana weighing approximately one pound, two vape cartridges, a package of labeled THC edibles, an iPhone and miscellaneous paperwork.
During a subsequent interview conducted a couple hours later after his arrest, Christensen told authorities that he obtained the marijuana in Los Angeles and was going to drop it off in Tennessee.
As to exactly where in Tennessee, Christensen did not specify.
“I get a call and I get a location,” he said.
