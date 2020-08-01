The Wyoming primary election is underway, with a number of races taking place this year, from the local to national level.
The primary election is Aug. 18 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The general election is Nov. 3.
For the primary election, Carbon County voters will decide which candidates will move on to the general election. The current elections on the ballot in the county include:
• Democrats and Republicans running for U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi’s soon-to-be-open seat;
• the Democrats and Republicans running for U.S. Representative, currently occupied by incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney;
• the Republican candidates running for House District 47, currently occupied by incumbent Rep. Jerry Paxton;
• the Republican and Democratic candidates for House District 15, currently occupied by Rep. Donald Burkhart;
• Carbon County Board of Commissioners;
the Republican and Demoratic precincts’ committeeman and committeewoman;
• Rawlins City Council;
• Saratoga Town Council;
• Elk Mountain Town Council;
• Baggs Town Council;
• Sinclair Town Council;
• Dixon Town Council;
• Medicine Bow mayor;
• Medicine Bow Town Council;
• Riverside Town Council;
• Hanna Town Council.
A county resident can register to vote on Aug. 18 at one of the following locations: the Carbon County Clerk’s Office, the Carbon County Courthouse, the city clerk’s office in Rawlins City Hall or the town halls in Baggs, Dixon, Elk Mountain, Encampment, Hanna, Medicine Bow, Riverside, Saratoga or Sinclair.
A valid Wyoming driver’s license is required to register to vote. If a resident doesn’t have one, they will have to provide another type of acceptable ID, such as a passport or a Social Security card.
The polling locations on Aug. 18 will include:
• Jeffrey Center in Rawlins
• Sinclair Town Hall
• Hanna Town Hall
• Medicine Bow Senior Center
• Elk Mountain Senior Center
• County Fire Station in McFadden
• Platte Valley Senior Center in Saratoga
• Encampment Opera House
• Valley Community Center in Baggs.
Absentee ballots are also available from the Carbon County Clerk’s Office until 5 p.m. on Aug. 17.
A resident may call, write or visit the clerk’s office to request an absentee ballot. A written request must contain your name, physical address, the address to mail the ballot, date of birth and for primary elections, a party affiliation. Written requests can be mailed to the Carbon County Clerk, P.O. Box 6, Rawlins, Wyoming, 82301.
Absentee ballots must be returned to the clerk’s office and must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots can’t be returned to any polling place.
Questions can be made to 800-250-9812 or 307-328-2650. The Carbon County Courthouse’s address is 415 W. Pine St., Rawlins, Wyoming, 82301.
