RAWLINS – Memorial Hospital of Carbon County is the newest location to join Wyoming Medical Center’s Telestroke program.
Telemedicine, according to recent press release, is a rapidly growing field and one that compliments rural areas such as Wyoming very well. This service provides access to specialists and technological advances that otherwise would not be possible in small hospitals. The partnership with Wyoming Medical Center allows us to build a system of care that can overcome geographic barriers and maximize the critical time frames involved with stroke cases.
EMS staff are now able to begin a pre-hospital/triage stroke assessment that activates a code stroke within the MHCC emergency room to initiate patient treatment immediately. Patient history, vitals and CT Scans are relayed virtually and allows the neurologist to be involved early and streamline treatment.
"May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Now, more than ever, it is important for people to maintain their health and know the symptoms of a stroke," the release states. "Seconds matter and Memorial Hospital of Carbon County is here to provide fast, efficient treatment in your time of need.
The go-live date for MHCC’s Telestroke program is today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.