RAWLINS – A Texas man accused of beating his girlfriend after someone had apparently groped her at a local bar pleaded not guilty on Monday in Carbon County District Court to one felony and two misdemeanor violations.
Rodney Junior Covington, 29, was charged with strangulation of a household member, domestic battery and interference with an emergency call following an incident that occurred on June 8.
Covington faces up to six years in prison and more than $10,000 in fines if convicted on all counts.
According to court records, Covington and his girlfriend were drinking inside the Magnuson Hotel bar when authorities later found them fighting inside their room.
Once Rawlins Police Officer Joel Robertson was escorted to Convington’s room by the owner, Robertson reported that he could hear a male and female arguing through the door.
Due to exigent circumstances, Robertson obtained a room key from the hotel owner. When he entered the room, court records reveal that he saw a male on top of a female and they were both near the front door.
The male, later identified as Covington, at first allegedly tried blocking the door, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Once outside the door, Robertson reported to investigators that he observed blood all over Covington’s shirt.
Upon further questioning, the female told Robertson that she was OK; however, it was later discovered that she had suffered two broken fingers and a broken nose. She was also observed to have bruising on her arms and swelling on her face.
According to the alleged victim, earlier in the evening someone had slapped her on her rear end while the two were at the bar. Covington, the woman told authorities, then got into a verbal altercation with the man who allegedly groped her.
The woman said she then went back to the hotel room during the altercation.
Soon after, the girlfriend reported that Covington showed up to the room and confronted her about letting the other guy grope her. The two began arguing and Covington allegedly started hitting her.
At that point, the woman said she attempted to call 911; however, Covington pulled the cord from the wall, according to the affidavit. Convington then allegedly continued to attack his girlfriend, eventually elbowing her in the nose, punching her and throwing her around the room.
The woman “admitted to hitting Mr. Covington in the face with the phone and biting him in the arm to try and get him to stop,” the affidavit reads. She also later told authorities that Covington had strangled her for what she thought lasted two minutes.
Covington later told Robertson that his girlfriend was the one who caused the injuries to herself. When Robertson asked about the injuries on his face, Covington stated he fell from walking to his room from the bar.
According to the alleged victim, Covington has strangled her in the past – another time in Rawlins and once in Texas.
“She said that this was the worse fight that they have had and he always tells her he will stop,” the affidavit states.
When Robertson asked her if alcohol plays a factor in these altercations, the girlfriend stated, “Mr. Covington was sober the last time he did it and that he just gets very angry.”
After the incident, the female was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. Just before she was discharged, she informed authorities of a possible stolen firearm in Covington’s truck.
Officers then followed her back to the hotel, where she unlocked Covington’s truck. Inside, authorities found a Marlin Model 60 .22 caliber rifle, which was later confirmed not stolen.
The firearm was taken into custody for safekeeping, according to court records.
Covington was booked into the Carbon County Detention Center.
A jury trial for Covington will be set within 180 days.
