SARATOGA – The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band returned to Saratoga on Thursday night for another sold out performance at the Platte Valley Community Center.
This six-member band is still led by two of its founding members, Jeff Hanna and Jimmie Fadden, after more than 50 years of preforming.
The band has been touring around the West and Northwest this summer, with a week of performances in Canada in late June. They came to Saratoga after preforming in Montana and Jackson, Wyo. earlier in the week.
They leave Saratoga for Wendover, Nev. and then down to Flagstaff, Ariz., where their tour of the West will end as they begin heading east through Colorado and Kansas.
The band, which was organized in Long Beach, Calif. in 1966, has been touring North America for over 50 years. While it has gone through a few variations during this time, it has stayed true to its roots of country and rock music.
Past musical performances in Saratoga have been used as fundraisers, sponsored by big donors like Brush Creek Ranch. This year’s event was planned by the Community Center staff and supported by local sponsors, as part of the Center’s mission to bring culture and entertainment to the Platte Valley, according to the PVCC Director Joe Elder.
This theater seats 400 people, with tickets at $50 each. According to the records, $20,000 was raised.
The band’s cost was $25,000 plus their lodging and other expenses bringing the total cost to approximately $30,000.
“I am very grateful for our sponsors and local supporters that raised another $9,000 so we could bring this event to town. The goal of the PVCC is to break even on these events, and we were close on this one,” said Elder.
“There is also the spillover effect” said Elder. “In addition to local residents, we sold tickets to people from Nebraska, Utah and Colorado as well as from around Wyoming. They stayed overnight in town, bought meals in our restaurants, and spent money in our shops. This benefits our local businesses and increases our sales tax, which helps our town government funding. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.