RAWLINS – Carbon County Sheriff Archie Roybal continued his reorganization of the sheriff’s office with the promotion of two sergeants to the rank of lieutenant on Tuesday.
Brian Lally and Tom Lakia were both promoted in a ceremony conducted at the County Jail and Communication Center in Rawlins, surrounded by family and friends.
The goal is to recreate the patrol department supervisory structure, down from the sheriff to under sheriff, then two lieutenants and two sergeants that had been in place here in the past. This structure will then supervise the 16 deputies working with the public throughout the county, according to Roybal. The rank of captain in the patrol department will not be filled at this time.
Lally, who lives in the Little Snake River Valley, has been a deputy for over 15 years. A native of Mississippi, as an adult he first moved to Colorado and then to his wife’s family ranch in the Savery area.
Lakia lives in Rawlins and had been a deputy for 12 years. He was a native of Michigan and California before coming to Wyoming.
As officers, these two new Lieutenants will move from first line supervision as sergeants to middle management positions and will divide up the supervision between them. The day shift is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and nights 4 p.m. to midnight. These shifts are rotated monthly.
Testing to fill the two sergeant positions will begin shortly, said Roybal.
Another promotion and department change that occurred Tuesday was the promotion of Dale Miller from sheriffs deputy to the new position of criminal investigator at the sheriff’s office.
Miller came to work at the sheriff’s office after nine years with the Rawlins Police Department, where he was a detective for eight years. He came to Wyoming from Nebraska.
His responsibility will be to assist the other deputies with their initial investigations and then handle any deeper investigations that might be needed. His title is criminal investigator – not Detective said Roybal. Dale will not wear a uniform when working.
The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office has a total staff of 58 people. There are 20 assigned to the jail, 16 assigned to patrol and court duties and eight in the dispatch department.
