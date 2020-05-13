CARBON COUNTY – Saratoga Elementary School P.E. teacher Shayley Love is a busy lady. Just this past week, she’s been horseback riding, golfing and bike riding, has attended karate class, worked in the garden and even had a snowball fight.
Well, a paper cut-out version of Mrs. Love has, anyway.
Several SES teachers have mailed their students “flat” paper cut-out versions of themselves, and, in place of face-to-face interaction, students are sharing photos of their activities via social media and email with each other.
“I see every student every day for P.E., and when the adapted learning plan was put together, the (music and P.E.) teachers were asked to keep things simple at first so we wouldn't overwhelm families,” Love said.
But she wanted to stay in touch with as many kids as possible when she found out no one would be returning to the school building this year.
“I couldn't bring the kids to me, so I brought myself to the kids,” she said. “This has been my highlight of this whole situation, because I’ve connected with more families in the last couple of weeks than I had (since) this all started.”
SES first grade teacher Myra Kopasz also mailed her students a flat version of herself, and is encouraged to see her students taking her along for adventures and propping her up next to their schoolwork at home.
“I love seeing them excited to take me with them, letting me be a part of their life right now,” Kopasz said. “I miss these kids like crazy, and it has been really difficult for me to not have a sense of closure and finality to the end of the school year. This was one way to provide a fun alternative activity that they will hopefully remember from their first grade school year.”
The flat teacher phenomenon is just one of many creative ways the staff, teachers and students in Carbon County School District 2 are staying connected. CCSD2 Superintendent Jim Copeland said that he is proud of his staff for stepping up in an unprecedented situation that no one could have imagined.
“It’s difficult when you’re used to seeing your students every day, and having those face-to-face interactions, to all the sudden go to something that is only over a computer,” Copeland said. “I know it has been hard on our students as well. For so many of our students, this is a big part of their day, to go to school and to see their friends and teachers.”
In every school in the district, each principal is doing something different, he said. Copeland said he’s been impressed with the flexibility of his staff. In Encampment, teachers and staff held a drive-by parade along Highway 70 Thursday afternoon, while local children waved from their own parked vehicles.
“We want to make connections with our kids, just continuing to let them know we’re here and that we care about them,” Encampment K-12 School Counselor Deb Burke said. “We miss them, and just want to raise morale.”
Teachers in Encampment have also done virtual birthday celebrations, played games and led core subject matter challenges. First grade teacher Julie Davis said her students are collecting gold coins in a bingo game, hoping to turn them into ice cream one day soon.
“Once the coronavirus is over, I plan to take my students to Lollipops in Saratoga,” Davis said.
The parade on Thursday, she said, was a way to let the kids know their teachers miss them.
“We have these Zoom meetings, and that helps, but we thought if they could just physically see our faces, know that we care — if we could bring them a warm smile, it would be worth it,” Davis said.
Hanna Elementary School Principal Jason Greenway said that virtual learning has taken on a different shape in each classroom at his school.
“I sat in on a kindergarten lesson and they were just socializing and talking, which I think is good for our kids,” Greenway said. “Our teachers have really stepped up, and though it has been a very different way of teaching, they have done an amazing job with what they’ve been given.”
Last week marked Teacher Appreciation week, and even with social distancing restrictions in place, community members also wanted to give back.
“It’s very important to show our appreciation for the teachers and all of the staff, especially right now. They all love our kids, and they do so much more than just a job,” outgoing SES Parent Teacher Organization President Karen Condict said. “They help mold our children into the people they will become. During these difficult times,it is so wonderful to have teachers, staff and administrators that go above and beyond to help our students, and make this transition as easy as possible.”
Incoming SES PTO President Jessica Hull said that to help community businesses and to show support for teachers, the PTO gave chamber bucks, a PTO-made face mask, chocolate and a note to all the staff at the school.
“It may have been a very small thing we were able to do this year, but… the staff at our school is the very best, and deserve to be shown how much we appreciate all they do,” Hull said.
Everyone has felt the peculiarity of the situation, Copeland said.
“It has been a really bizarre time for everyone, but I am proud of our students, our families and our teachers,” Copeland said. “Everyone has stepped up, even though this is not anyone’s first choice of how we do school. We all hope to get back to normal, but we’ve stepped up in our communities to support this effort in full.”
