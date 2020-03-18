RAWLINS — An event featuring a New York City firefighter who was badly injured in the Sept. 11 attacks will go on as scheduled, even in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Former firefighter Joe Torrillo will speak from 7-9 p.m. on March 27 in the fine arts auditorium at Rawlins High School. The event is free and open to the public.
Rawlins Fire Department Steph Schofield reached out to the Rawlins Times to inform people that the talk will go on as planned, although there have been talks about cancelling or postponing the event.
“We talked with Joe and he will leave it up to us to cancel, he will NOT cancel on his end,” Schofield wrote in an email. “We will continue to monitor the situation and we are looking at doing a Facebook Live option for those uncomfortable with attending the presentation in person.”
If air travel ultimately is banned or if any cases of the virus appear in Rawlins, changes to the presentation may be may. The fire department plans to speak again with Torrillo on Friday.
However, Schofield urged people not to attend the event if they’re feeling sick.
Torrillo will discuss his 25 years as a member of the New York City Fire Department, from where he retired as a lieutenant. After being injured during a fire call on New Year’s Eve 1996, he was assigned to the fire education safety office to recuperate.
He was named director of the program eight months into his time in the office. As he had a background in structural engineering, he also co-designed a state-of-the-art children’s fire safety learning center. Known as The Fire Zone, the center opened in October 2000 in the heart of Manhattan.
In January 2001, Torrillo worked on a project with Fisher-Price to create a new action figure to be a part of a line of toys known as “Rescue Heroes.” The action league firefighter would be known as Billy Blazes and was created in Torrillo’s likeness. His plan was to introduce the toy at The Fire Zone on Sept. 11, 2001. He chose this date because of the use of 911 as the emergency number.
While on his way to the conference, Torrillo saw the first plane crash into the south tower of the World Trade Center and went to assist his colleagues. Three minutes after donning bunker gear, the second plane struck the north tower.
When the tower fell, Torrillo was buried alive, suffering from a fractured skull, broken ribs, a broken arm, a crushed spine and internal bleeding. After he was discovered in the rubble, Torrillo was placed on a spine board and was waiting to be taken to the hospital by a boat on the Hudson River. Emergency personnel were holding his scalp together. While waiting, though, the north tower collapsed, burying Torrillo and everyone in the area.
He was found 45 minutes later and taken to a hospital in New Jersey. As he was wearing a fellow firefighter’s gear, Torrillo was misidentified and declared missing for three days before clarification was made.
Billy Blazes instead became a symbol for the 343 NYC firefighters who died during the rescue efforts.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.