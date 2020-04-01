CARBON COUNTY – Two out of the three Carbon County residents so far confirmed infected with novel coronavirus have made full recoveries, according to local public health spokesperson Jacquelin Wells.
Despite the recoveries, other counties still see upticks in confirmed cases. In fact, confirmed cases have tripled in one week. For example, cases in Fremont County – a virus hotspot – have grown to 25. Laramie County is now at 22 confirmed coronavirus cases, while Teton County grew to 20 cases.
Of the more than 100 confirmed cases around the sate, only 16 have been hospitalized, state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said during a Monday news conference with Gov. Mark Gordon.
But for how many people are actually getting tested for coronavirus, there’s an abject limit of medical supplies.
“Sampling, testing, and reagent supplies remain limited nationally and in Wyoming,” Wells stated in a Monday press release.
“The amount of swabs needed to test individuals is very minimal, the County Emergency Manager has requested more through the Emergency Declaration,” it states on local website carboncountywytogether.org. “It is not guaranteed that we will get any.”
The local medical community has a plan in place they don’t receive enough coronavirus treatment supplies.
“When the testing materials are no longer available, the primary care providers will start a rule out diagnosis. This includes testing for Influenza and Strep prior to diagnosing COVID19,” it states on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.