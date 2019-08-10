CARBON COUNTY – Two people were killed instantly on Sunday evening following a car accident that occurred near milepost 23 on Highway 287 just north of Rawlins, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol press release.
Siva T. Chintala, 28, of Ft. Collins, Colo. was reported to have been heading southbound on the rain-covered roadway when he lost control of the 2017 Mercedes C-300 he was driving.
“The Mercedes entered the northbound lane and collided head-on with a 2011 Ford F-350,” according to the release.
Wyoming Highway Patrol was dispatched to the collision around 7 p.m.
Although Chintala and Chana M. Gottsleben, 27, also of Ft. Collins, Colo., who was is the passenger seat of the Mercedes, were reported to have been wearing seat belts, both succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.
Kelsey A Jaure, 24, of Rawlins, was reported to have been the driver of the F-350. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was subsequently taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.
Her condition was not reported.
“Speed and equipment failure on the part of Chintala is being investigated as possible contributing factors,” according to the release.
The release also reports this to be the 97th and 98th motor fatalities in Wyoming for 2019. Last year at this time, there were 62, while 2017 saw 88.
At this time in 2016, there were 65 motor fatalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.