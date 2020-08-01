TAMMY PAGE
Hello my name is Tammy Page, I am running for Town Council for Elk Mountain. I have been a resident of Wyoming for almost 21 years; 12 of which have been in Carbon County. My husband John and I have been married for 31 years, we have three children and six grandchildren. I am running for office because I feel I can help make a difference in our town.
