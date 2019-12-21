SARATOGA – The last private inholding within designated wilderness in the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests has been purchased by the USDA Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Region, the USDA Forest Service announced on Friday.
A section of 79.5 acres in Carbon County became National Forest System managed lands and part of the Huston Park Wilderness when the purchase was finalized this past month. Members of the public may now roam Huston Park in its entirety without worry of crossing land ownership boundaries.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
