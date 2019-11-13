RAWLINS – Taking to the open roads of the Cowboy State, University of Wyoming Acting President Neil Theobald spent a good chunk of last week visiting school districts to highlight the finer values of pursuing a college education.
The academic road trip, an effort to celebrate university slogan “The World Needs More Cowboys,” led Theobald on Thursday to school visits in Saratoga and Rawlins.
Through a host of presentations and hors d'oeuvres events, Theobald publicly discussed merit- and need-based financial offerings, while former local high school students and current alumni shined light on how being a Poke has helped enhanced their lives.
Kris Thorvaldson, a UW alumnus and current owner of a Rawlins financial consulting firm, said during a Thursday night event at the Jeffrey Memorial Community Center in Rawlins that his Pokes pursuit led him to a “top notch education” and that doing so “truly changed my life and my trajectory of where I was going.”
During the same presentation, Alicia Zaragoza, a former Saratoga High School student and current UW student, added to Thorvaldson’s comments.
“The amount of opportunities and personal connections that I’ve made with not only students but faculty members and professors are one of my favorite things,” she said of her college experiences.
According to Theobald, however, Wyoming isn’t always in the upper echelon of submitting college applications. Whether it’s immediately pursuing post-high school careers or dealing with financial limitations, he told the Rawlins Times hours prior to his public appearances that “we’ve got to promote a college-going culture here.”
On Monday, Mike Hamel, Carbon County School District 1 Superintendent, explained to the Rawlins Times that local students do have a vested interest in going to college, but that it’s all a matter of communicating to them what sort of options they have.
“I think our students are very committed to going to college,” he said. “But I think the bigger piece is making sure we have conversations with all of them that post-secondary training in some capacity is going to be vital for their future.”
“It doesn’t always have to be college,” Hamel later added, “but it does need to be some sort of formalized program that’s going to help (students) develop higher job skills.”
In this spirit, earlier in the year the UW Board of Trustees opted to bolster in-state financial aid opportunities. By transferring $1 million from non-residential aid to in-state, while raising another $650,000 and matching that figure from reserves, the university managed to add an extra $2.3 million exclusively reserved for in-state financial aid options.
“We have $2.3 million we’ve never had before,” Theobald said. “No one’s got that money. We’d love to spend that money in Carbon County.”
Theobald added that, with the U.S. currently mired in $1.5 trillion in total student debt, UW boasts low enough in-state tuition costs to put Pokes graduates in the top quarter of the country in terms of average income, saying, “Our alums are some of the wealthiest people in America.”
In fact, he said, the Wall Street Journal reported that the University of Wyoming is fifth in the country when it comes to students not incurring any debt after they turn their tassels to the other side.
“We are handicapping our young people in this country with the amount of debt they put on,” Theobald said. “And the way we’re doing that in Wyoming, we have the lowest in-state tuition in the country.”
And as far as expressing how important a college education is for an individual, Theobald also touched on how important UW success is for the State of Wyoming, two entities which he said are “incredibly intertwined.”
“There are significant economic challenges facing this state in terms of our dependence on energy. We are stepping up on that,” Theobald said. “We have put a lot of resources into research on coal, research on oil and natural gas as to how we get the C02 levels down. And we’ve got to be successful on that for the state to continue on the path that it’s working on.”
Anyone looking to apply for financial aid, said Theobald, can contact the contact the University of Wyoming Scholarships and Financial Aid office at (307) 766-2116.
