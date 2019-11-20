ENCAMPMENT – On any given weekend in Encampment, you might find a group of adults creating fairy gardens, assembling floral arrangements, gathering for book club or reading stories to local children.
These activities are a part of the Arts Council’s goal to show valley residents that art is everywhere, and their efforts have also garnered attention from the state’s larger cultural community.
The Platte Valley Arts Council, along with two other Wyoming non-profits located in Rock Springs and Gillette, have been selected to participate in a pilot program by the WyAA for leadership development beginning in 2020.
About three years ago, the WyAA hosted forums across the state to assess the needs of arts and cultural organizations around the state, Wendy Bredehoft, president of organization said.
“One of the things that came out very clearly was a need for ongoing professional development. Wyoming is a boom and bust state, people move in and out, and if you have an arts organization that is successful because of the efforts of one or two people who then move on, the group could be left floundering,” Bredehoft said. “That was the impetus for deciding that one of our primary projects needs to be providing professional development leadership training, not just for arts organizations but cultural organizations in communities who wish to see the development of a creative economy within their own local communities.”
Platte Valley Arts Council Board Member Alyson Sneddon said she’s looking forward to the educational opportunities participation in the WyAA pilot program will allow.
“We were one of only three programs selected to participate,” Sneddon said.
Seven groups from around the state expressed interest, and according to Bill Lindstrom, operations manager for the WyAA, the organizations selected represent good cross-section of communities across the state.
“Platte Valley is a collection of very small cultural organizations across several communities,” Lindstrom said.
Bredehoft said pilot program participants will report back to the WyAA every step of the way, so the WyAA can learn what works and what doesn’t when it comes to cultural development across Wyoming communities.
“We hope to fine-tune this whole program for the future, because this is something we want to see happen more than once across the state,” she said, adding that the Platte Valley Arts Council has a long history and strong reputation for good programming.
The mission of the Arts Council from the very beginning was to bring art to the valley because it is underserved, said Stacy Crimmins, treasurer of the Arts Council and executive director of the Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce Director.
“It is underserved because it is rural, it is isolated and in some cases, low income,” Crimmins said.
When the non-profit was established in 1993, there were very few arts organizations that offered multidisciplinary programming from theater, dance, poetry, literature and visual arts to their patrons, but that is what the Platte Valley Arts Council set out to do. In the decades since, the Arts Council has gone from hosting one big event a year, the Platte Valley Festival of the Arts, which was produced for eighteen years, to the Council’s current offerings, which include smaller events throughout the year.
The Council serves Saratoga, Encampment and Riverside through its own programming, and through partnerships with the Saratoga Middle/High and Elementary schools, Encampment K-12 Schools, the Platte Valley Community Center, the Saratoga Museum and Grand Encampment Museum and the Encampment Community Choir. The Council has also collaborated with the Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce and other not-for-profit organizations in the area.
Easily accessible art is the most effective way to reach the rural population of the Upper North Platte River Valley, according to Crimmins.
“Art is everywhere in people’s lives. They may not recognize it, but being able to point that out became our goal,” she said.
The Council brings visiting musicians to the valley, and hosts classes taught by local experts that focusing on specific techniques. There are cooking classes, crafting classes or even flower arranging sessions. For children, the Council hosts booths at community gatherings, like the Copper Days Tractor Pull or the Fourth of July community celebration in Saratoga.
“We want to do small things throughout the year,” Crimmins said. “Not all of us are artists, but we would all be considered art patrons.”
For many years, the Council wanted to take on a public art project, which is a huge undertaking. With a little creativity and some community buy-in, the Council has hosted an annual hay bale sculpture competition, complete with a traveling trophy and larger-than-life public art, for three years. Entries have included a gigantic Pistol Pete, Disney Minions, a rainbow trout, a camper and lawn chairs and the Three Little Pigs and a straw house, all crafted with hay bales, spray paint and other materials readily accessible to the amateur artist.
“With the hay bale competition, we show that art is for everyone,” Crimmins said. “It doesn’t take specialized materials. You can be creative with what you have and your existing skills.”
Encampment High School English teacher Leslie McLinskey, who is a former board member and volunteer, said she appreciates the Council’s efforts to bring the arts to valley schools. When the Council brings a musician to the community, they will often schedule additional performances for students during school.
“Bringing that enrichment is invaluable,” McLinskey said.
She is also a member of the Council’s book club, where members challenge each other to read things they may not normally read. This year alone, the book club will read “Blood Beneath the Pines,” by Rawlins STEM teacher Tammy Partlow, “This is How It Always Is,” by Laurie Frankel and “The Count of Monte Cristo,” by Alexandre Dumas, among other titles.
“We really challenge ourselves,” McLinskey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.