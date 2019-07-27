RAWLINS — “No matter where the Navy sends you, it’s going to be what you make of it,” said Craig Shillinger, reflecting on his more than 35-year career.
To hear Shillinger tell it, the whole experience was nothing but cool toys and amazing places to live, but that’s how the Rawlins High School graduate remembers the decades spent in the service.
Shillinger’s path to the U.S. Navy may have been a little more wandering than he had hoped, but he never regretted it.
After graduating high school in 1978, Shillinger decided to attend the University of Wyoming, along with many of his classmates. He spent a few years studying, taking tests, and writing papers, but he decided it was not the life for him.
“I was not the best student,” said Shillinger.
Instead of continuing to struggle through costly and time-consuming classes, Shillinger decided to try his hand at a different path.
The path he decided on was that of the U.S. Navy’s submarine division.
“I thought (submarines) were pretty cool,” Shillinger said.
The submarine branch of the Navy refuses to take just anyone interested, so Shillinger had to prove he had what it took to live in a small metal tube for months at a time.
“It’s not for everybody,” Shillinger said with a smile.
Enduring repeated tests to see if he could handle the pressure, metaphorically and physically, Shillinger was eventually given his chance at life in a submarine. Shillinger also received his “dolphins” after nine months with his first metal tube (dolphins decorate the submariner badge).
According to Shillinger, his first submarine had four showers, six toilets, and two sets of washers and driers for the crew of 130 enlisted men.
Shillinger said the bunks for the enlisted crew were built next to the dozens of missiles, designed to reign death from the murky depths.
Joining during the height of the Cold War in 1984, Shillinger’s job as a sonar technician focused on being prepared for Russian submarines lurking in the inky darkness.
“We were trained to fight the Russians,” said Shillinger, “But, we never wanted it to happen.”
Despite standing ready to launch nuclear fire at any moment, Shillinger saw the Cold War end without going hot.
Shillinger eventually wanted to move up in the submariner hierarchy, but was rejected from officer school due to his poor GPA from his college days.
“I know it was because of my GPA,” said Shillinger. “I had to show I was 4.0, not a 2.03 kind of guy.”
After his first tour with the USS Alaska came to an end, Shillinger found himself assigned to upkeep and overhaul duties in Georgia. During this tour, Shillinger passed his days repairing the many broken items produced by military use.
“I felt I could fix anything after that,” said Shillinger.
Shillinger said he still uses the skills he learned during this tour to keep his house in working order.
After fixing at least one example of everything the Navy produces, Shillinger was assigned to the USS Wyoming, a happy conincidence.
According to Shillinger, the fact he was a Wyoming native did not go unnoticed by the crew of the submarine or the rest of the Navy. Only one other sailor aboard the Wyoming was from the Cowboy State during his time on the submarine.
Shillinger said he fielded no end of questions from fellow crew and random sailors, as his heritage and assignment seemed to spread across the whole Navy.
While on the Wyoming, Shillinger made E-8, and was told his next assignment was recruiting duty or retirement.
According to Shillinger, he had known the recruiter in Denver, so he was able to request a post in his home state.
Shillinger said Gillette was given to him, as they had not made their recruiting quota for years, but that all changed with Shillinger’s arrival. The first month saw quotas being met, a streak that continued for the entire time Shillinger spent in northeast Wyoming.
“I was the golden child,” said Shillinger.
Despite pulling in excellent recruiting numbers, Shillinger stated the post was one of the more difficult periods in his career. Shillinger clarified that recruiting duties are generally considered a difficult assignment, but he always considered it his duty to be honest and upfront with potential sailors and submariners.
Because of his spectacular recruiting and committed service to the Navy, Shillinger was allowed to leave the post nearly two years ahead of schedule to attend officer school.
Shillinger would eventually graduate before being assigned to Italy.
“That was a tough assignment,” Shillinger said with a chuckle.
After a few more years in Maine, Shillinger received orders to join the work on the Navy’s latest weapon system. He was the only submariner on a staff that numbered 600, and his job was make submarines obsolete.
According to Shillinger, the position was designed to the keep Navy ships safe from enemy subs undetected, concealed by the inky depths.
Shillinger thought of retiring, but a promotion to Commander kept him on Navy payroll for a few more years.
Shillinger’s final assignment was to a base in the Bahamas, which he commanded. Shillinger finally retired in May 2019, ending 35 years in Uncle Sam’s Navy.
Throughout his career that spanned the globe and dozens of ships, Shillinger said he preferred the smaller bases and crews because he could know the men as more than passing salutes.
“I was an O-5 and I couldn’t get a parking space!” Shillinger said of one base.
Shillinger said that life as an officer was far more comfortable than an enlisted man, but said he loved every minute of both career paths.
Shillinger concluded by encouraging those interested to join up, saying the conviences and care provided by the Navy and the military was beyond anything in the civilian world.
“You’re working for an employer who’s going to pay for your college and promote you when you finish,” Shillinger concluded.
