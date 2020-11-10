SARATOGA -- Veterans have been returning home and helping run our towns for generations. Examples of this are present in Saratoga.
This town has benefited from veterans on the council for the last several years at least.
The late Councilman Steve Wilcoxson, who served on the council for several terms, was a U.S. Marine and a veteran of the Vietnam War. He made frequent references to his service as he worked on the town's issues.
Current interim Councilwoman D’Ron Campbell is a U.S. Air Force veteran and a graduate of the Air Force Academy. She has been very active in the Saratoga community before volunteering to finish out Councilman Wilcoxson’s term.
Incoming Councilman Ben Spaulding is a U.S. Marine veteran, of this country's recent Middle East wars. During his campaigning for office and his work with the Platte Valley Little League, he has made frequent references to the benefit of his military service.
This town and all the others across America have benefited from their service both in and out of uniform. If you see a veteran, thank him or her for their service and be grateful for their continuing contribution.
