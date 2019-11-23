RAWLINS – The Wyoming Division of Victim Services (DVS) congratulates Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Victim Witness Program for successfully completing their recent on-site compliance visit.
The program was found to be in substantial compliance with the State rules for the Operation of a Victim Service Program. A finding of substantial compliance is a requirement for continued funding from DVS. Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Victim Witness Program is located in Rawlins and offers a variety of services to those affected by crime.
During the on-site visit on July 30, 2019, DVS Program Manager Shawn Sitzman met with staff members to review administration, operations, and fiscal records. Each of these areas of review is governed by state statute, federal law or DVS rule.
Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Victim Witness Program is funded in part through funds awarded by DVS. The sources of these funds are state and federal funds for programs serving victims of crimes.
For more information on the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Victim Witness Program, please contact the program Director Loretta Hansen at 307-328-7713.
