RAWLINS – More than a ton of used cigarette butts, free-floating plastic bags, drinking straws and any other miscellaneous items eligible for the city landfill has already been collected this summer by local volunteers.
Now, according to Rawlins Trash Talkers, a grassroots organization started last year to rid Rawlins of any unattended refuse, the goal is to complete this year’s last cleanup day by doubling that amount.
“That’s going to be the large, community trash push,” Cali O’Hare, Trash Talkers organizer and city resident of seven years, told the Rawlins Times on Aug. 7.
Called “Get ‘Er Done Days,” on a Saturday scheduled each month since May, the Talkers – a mix of city leaders and residents – have refrained from sleeping in, just so they could wake early enough to work on one of three city wards.
Throughout the morning, they fill and load sturdy 33-gallon orange trash bags onto haul trucks, which were coordinated through the public works department.
Every volunteer who shows is asked “what motives you?” when they sign in.
“Most people are doing this because they have kids,” O’Hare said. “They want to make a better community for their kids.”
O’Hare, who’s also involved in youth programs like Best Buddies and soccer, said some cleanup volunteers have been adolescents.
“They have had their eyes opened with what they’re seeing,” O’Hare said. “Most people are motivated by pride in their community.”
Since the first month, three days of people rolling up their sleeves have helped accumulate a total of 2,640 pounds of trash – or, 1.32 tons, said O’Hare.
In May, Ward III saw 1,020 pounds collected.
In June, Ward II was cleaned for 860 pounds of refuse.
And last month, Ward I shaved 760 pounds of trash weight.
A total of nearly 50 volunteers showed, according to O’Hare. City council members were also seen getting their hands dirty.
“I’ve been tremendously impressed on how enthusiastic our councilors have been,” O’Hare said.
The clean-up days, however, have also provided some refuse appraisal opportunities. Although not necessarily a secret, Rawlins does deal with specific problem areas, O’Hare pointed out.
“Most (volunteers) know where they want to go to when they show up,” she said.
For example, Higley Boulevard on the east end of the city sees a higher accumulation than other spots. Meanwhile, the city’s limited entryways are ascetically always in need of a little tender loving care.
But the real question is, where did all this trash come from?
In Wyoming – a state that technically ranks first in average wind speed in 12.9 mph, with frequent 30 to 40 mph winds in wintertime – mother nature does play a factor. So, when the kids on the family vacation open the window of their minivan, there’s a decent chance the empty snack bags may flutter out into the wind.
In addition, the city of Rawlins is a transient community, said O’Hare. When people working for the extractive services come and go, they sometimes leave messes.
Throughout the days of collecting trash, even some locals are suspect.
“We know, having picked up 2,000 pounds of garbage off the streets, some of which is mail with people’s names and addresses on it,” O’Hare said. “We know that there are habitual offenders. So long as we accept that behavior by blaming the wind instead of looking at how we can correct it, we’re going to continue to have that problem.”
Issues have become so prevalent, in fact, Rawlins City Council discussed last week making several possible amendment changes to Municipal Code Title 8.08 – which specifically highlights certain refuse regulations.
On Aug. 6, Councilperson Aaron Durst, who helped organize Trash Talkers, questioned why the language found throughout the regulations is so specific, especially when the “laws are already out there and it’s not our job to enforce that.”
For example, Municipal Code 8.08.160B requires that all containers have “tight fitting lids” and that they “shall remain closed at all times so that the contents are not susceptible to blowing, scavenging by animals or fly-breeding.”
“Are we going to put some teeth behind that?” Durst asked.
In response, Rawlins Mayor Steve Nicholson tried to reason with Durst, saying that with “the way the wind blows in Rawlins, it’s impossible to enforce.”
“It’s not people’s fault,” said Nicholson. “The wind just blew it open.”
Nicholson also argued that refuse service costs would increase if the city were to truly enforce container lids being physically hooked on. This would cause refuse providers to literally manually unhook the lids.
In addition, the city also discussed the possible problems of allowing refuse satellite stations, which City Manager Scott Hannum worried would create more problems.
“The opportunity for more stuff to get leaked out on the ground and garbage bags to tear,” he said, “it just exists.”
Meanwhile, one councilperson noted that refuse providers sometimes literally use pick-up trucks to haul refuse out of tight-fitting right-of-ways, like alleyways, which breaks current municipal code.
“We don’t challenge them,” said Councilperson DeBari Martinez. “We haven’t challenged them on that, other than we told them that it’s against our ordinance. We’re not being picky.”
Currently, said O’Hare on Aug. 7, one of the problems is that the city isn’t backing local haulers enough, charging minimal penalties for any overflow infringements.
She said perhaps less trash would be found on these cleanup days had the city actually issued certain citations for littering.
In addition, she told the Times that perhaps the community can start a program that would install natural-looking barriers as well as ascetically pleasing fence lines that can potentially capture free-flowing trash, almost like a spider web.
Because, for the future of Get ‘Er Done Days, O’Hare said she wants to see volunteers have less refuse to dispose of. Or, at least, she hopes.
“We hope to inspire a shift in the way (people) think,” she said. “And to remind everybody that this is our community – all of us – and we deserve better and we should treat it better and when we see it’s not getting what it deserves, we should demand better.”
The final cleanup this year is slated to cover the entire city, which starts at 8 a.m., Aug. 24 at Depot Park in downtown Rawlins.
