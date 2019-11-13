CARBON COUNTY – The holidays are rapidly approaching, and the Valley Service Organization (VSO) has started work on the 2019 Platte Valley Giving Tree, a community-wide project to ensure no valley child goes without Christmas.
Kassey Westring, chairman of the Giving Tree for VSO, said the information forms for the Tree have been distributed to Saratoga Elementary School, Saratoga Middle/High School, Encampment K-12, Excel Pre-School,Tomorrow’s Promise, Head Start and Carbon County Public Health. These schools and agencies will, in turn, distribute them to families who wish to participate.
The Giving Tree project is designed to ensure all valley children have a chance to enjoy a Merry Christmas regardless of economic circumstances, Westring said. Parents are urged to fill out and return the forms detailing their children’s Christmas wishes and needs, plus their ages, sizes, and favorite colors. This information is placed on tags, which in turn are placed on the tree for people to take and use as guidelines for providing gifts for the children.
The deadline for families to return the forms to VSO and for valley organizations to indicate they wish to sponsor a family, is Thursday, Nov. 21.
As in past years, she said, Town and Country Realty will host the Tree, which will be up in the office Monday, Nov. 25. Tags representing residents of Valley Care Center will also be placed on the Tree.
Thursday, Dec.12, is the deadline for bringing unwrapped gifts to Town and Country and for groups to deliver gifts, also unwrapped, to Westring. Gifts will be distributed to the families on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Platte Valley Community Center.
Westring said that all names of recipients are kept in the strictest confidence and known only to her. The master list and all tags are destroyed after the gift distribution is complete.
