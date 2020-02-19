RAWLINS – Memorial Hospital of Carbon has been selected as a recipient for grant funds by the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative for 2020, according to an MHCC press release.
MHCC was awarded $8,000 to provide breast cancer screening and diagnostic imaging to women who are uninsured or underinsured. The Radiology Department at MHCC is equipped with state-of-the art equipment, including 3D Mammography, ensuring women receive superior diagnostic accuracy for early detection, the release states.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.