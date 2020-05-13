RAWLINS – Terry Weickum, longtime businessman and former Carbon County Commissioner, announced in a recent press release his candidacy for Rawlins City Council Ward 1.
Louis Espinoza, Sr., who’s one of two Ward I representatives, is set to end his term next January.
Weickum, who has four children and nine grandchildren – two of which live in Rawlins – moved to Rawlins in 1978 “temporarily,” he said. He added that he immediately fell in love with the city and the people who live here.
He has owned several businesses in Rawlins, from 1982 to the most recent one in 2019, from which he recently retired.
He served as county commissioner for eight years – six of which he was chairman. He said in the written statement that he is truly knowledgeable about wind energy and legislative issues and has been highly effective in Cheyenne and many other locations around the state for which he was a spokesperson.
When Weickum was asked why he decided to vie for the city council seat in Ward 1 (where he has resided since 1999), he said he thinks about the geographic location along the I-80 corridor and the possibilities for Rawlins to continue to be a great place to live, but is excited to think about how to make it an even more attractive place to both live and visit.
When asked about what he would like to see in the future, he replied that he recognizes the possible extra challenges that lie ahead because of the probable decrease in sales tax partially due to the novel coronavirus shutdown. He also stated that he has faith in the local businessmen and that they will do the absolute best they can as they always have in the past.
He believes that his fellow citizens will continue to display great common sense and responsibility towards each other, the release further states.
He said wants to make decisions for a small town like Rawlins and hoping to spend less effort on trying to make it grow and more effort on the quality of life for the people that already live here. He also said he believes that it should be more business-friendly and allow for more free enterprise which should improve the shopping opportunities and change the culture. He believes that quality of life begins with a paycheck.
When asked about his level of commitment, he stated that being retired allows him to spend as much time as necessary studying the issues so that he can make informed decisions.
Weickum said he is looking forward to representing the views of the people who live in his ward and will welcome any input from any of the citizens of Rawlins. He can be reached at (307) 321-0157.
