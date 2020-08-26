Tom Hembree

Tom Hembree, a Rawlins native, showcases a presidential plaque from Ivinson Memorial Hospital of Laramie.

Former Rawlins resident Thomas D. Hembree was born in Rawlins 1958, attending his grade school years which his mother, Shirley Parks, taught elementary education for 32 years. His Father, Howard, as many know, worked at Carl’s Clothing shop and sold cars in the downtown area.

Tom has been living and working in Laramie for the past 12 years. His roots have always driven him back to Wyoming, after completing tech school for electrical engineering in Arizona and traveling around the world with his work in mining and automation networks. He returned to Wyoming 32 years later.

