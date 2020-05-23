SARATOGA — The Wyoming Business Council has approved a $1 million grant to improve the water and sewer infrastructure along Bridge Street to the site of the proposed North Platte Valley Medical Center (NPVMC), according to a Friday press release.
“This is an addition to the existing infrastructure designed to make the entire system more robust,” said Will Faust, chairman of the Platte Valley Healthcare Project (PVHP). “This will add significantly to the water and sewer capacity and enable an appropriate emergency response in a major event such as a fire.”
