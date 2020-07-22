CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended Jonathan C. Schnal, a lawyer from Saratoga, from the practice of law in Wyoming for failing to comply with the Rules of the Wyoming Supreme Court for Continuing Legal Education, the Wyoming State Bar announced in a Friday press release.
Rule 4 of the Rules of the Wyoming State Board of Continuing Legal Education requires each active attorney to complete a minimum of 15 hours of continuing legal education, including two hours of legal ethics, in each calendar year. Rule 10(a) requires attorneys who have failed to comply with Rule 4 to pay a $300 delinquency fee by March 1st. Rule 10© requires attorneys who have been recommended for suspension to pay an additional $300 noncompliance fee.
