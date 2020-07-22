RAWLINS – A Carbon County woman in her 30s has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the local public health office confirms.
It is unknown, however, if the woman, whose name, exact age and occupation weren’t revealed, if any recent cases in the region are connected, Carbon County Public Health spokesperson Jacquelin Wells stated in a Monday press release.
“The State of Wyoming along with the local Public Health will be doing further case investigations at this time,” the release reads. “More information to follow at a later date.”
Local officials were also notified by a local clinic that an adult male in his 20s has contracted COVID-19, the release further states. The man, whose background information was also withheld, is not a local resident. He was, however, working in the region for some time.
“He did contract it in Carbon County and is considered community acquired,” the release reads. “The State of Wyoming along with the local Public Health will be doing further case investigations at this time.”
Public health continues to encourage residents to follow COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
“This marks 11 new positive cases in the past six days,” the release reads. “Please stay vigilant by wearing face coverings in public areas, washing hands often, and continue social distancing efforts. Please stay home and visit your healthcare provider if you are sick.”
As of press stime, there are 1,830 laboratory and 397 probable novel coronavirus cases statewide, according to Wyoming Public Health.
“We have had 25 COVID-19 related deaths in Wyoming (1 is associated with Carbon County),” Wells stated in a Tuesday press release. “Sixteen of the 25 cases in Carbon County have fully recovered from COVID-19. There are 9 active cases (local residents) and 2 active (non-local residents) in Carbon County. There are 1,343 resulted COVID-19 tests from Carbon County and 61,032 resulted tests statewide.”
“Carbon County Public Health has investigated 297 COVID-19 like illness cases, 244 of those have recovered,” the release further reads. “We have had six positive non-local residents with COVID-19. Four of which have recovered. One of which has passed away.”
For more COVID-19-related information, please visit https://www.carboncountywytogether.org/. You can also call the following numbers:
“If you have fever, cough, or influenza-like symptoms; if you have had close contact with a person known to have COVID-19; or if you have traveled within the last 14 days to an area with widespread transmission, you should recover at home and call your provider or MHCC’s hotline at 307-321-5767 for a phone evaluation,” the release states. “You should not come to MHCC’s medical clinics. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, including difficulty breathing, you should dial 911.”
