RAWLINS — The annual Andy Cloth High Desert Shootout, which took place last week through the weekend, is in the books.
According to tourney director Monte Thayer, there were 322 entries in 11 different divisions.
Here are all notable local results:
Scotch Doubles
n Kathy Yauney, Billy Purcell partnered up to win the bronze Scotch Doubles bracket
n Derald Salaz and James Watkins teamed up to also win the bronze Scotch Doubles bracket
n Josh Smith and Lori Holland took second in Scotch Doubles, overall
Masters
n Ricardo Martinez tied for 5th in Masters Saratoga and 3rd in Masters 8-Ball
n Danny Hernandez took 2nd in Hard Luck Saratoga
Sportsman
n James Watkins took second sportsman’s 8-Ball
Juniors Intermediate
n Lukas Howe won first
n Abby McClain took fourth
n Bailey Glode took fifth
