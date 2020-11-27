Motorists wait in long lines to take a coronavirus test in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County has announced a new stay-home order as coronavirus cases surge out of control in the nation's most populous county. The three-week order take effect Monday, Nov. 30. The order advises residents to stay home "as much as possible" and to wear a face covering when they go out. It bans people from gathering with people who aren't in their households, whether publicly or privately.