Outgoing Minnesota State Senate President Senate President Jeremy Miller, R-Winona gave Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm a congratulatory elbow bump before Tomassoni addressed the Senate Chamber in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Nov. 12. At least 187 state legislators nationwide have tested positive for the virus and four have died since the pandemic began, according to figures compiled by The Associated Press. Twelve Arkansas lawmakers have tested positive for the virus over the past month, the second largest known outbreak in a state legislature.