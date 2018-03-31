Meet Your Neighbor: Reed Holmes

Youth Pastor Reed Holmes has worked at the Sinclair Refining Company for the past seven years as a crude unit control room operator. Born in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Reed grew up traveling throughout the Midwest with his Evangelist family. When he was in high school, the family settled in Rawlins and has remained ever since. When he is not remodeling his house, Reed enjoys camping with his wife and three children. The next time you see Reed around town, don’t forget to say hello.
