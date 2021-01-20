On Jan. 4, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County (MHCC) announced that they will continue their drive-thru COVID-19 testing in conjunction with Carbon County School District No. 1 (CCSD1). Testing will be offered at the CCSD1 bus barn located at 1600 Harshman St. in Rawlins. Since Dec. 1, MHCC and CCSD1 have been offering drive-thru testing as a way to combat the spread of the virus in Carbon County.
Testing will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Testing will stop promptly at noon each day in order to allow adequate time for the swabs to be tested. Appointments are not required. While all testing is free, there is a suggested $20 donation to help cover labor and shipping costs. Those who come to be tested will be required to fill out forms, which can be found on the MHCC website at imcc.com. The forms are located at the bottom of the page under the heading “COVID-19 Testing.”
