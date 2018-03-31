RAWLINS — A drier-than-usual winter has many of the Rawlins Dirt Devils Motocross club members already on the track and ready for spring.
The Rawlins Dirt Devils Motocross Club plans to host its first informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1410 E. Murray St.
“We are starting earlier this year simply because the weather is so much nicer,” Annette Penman said.
“People have already been out there for the last month riding it. We seem to have a little more interest this year than last year, so we are hopeful there will be some new interest coming.”
The club offers an adult track as well as a peewee track and is located west of Rawlins off Exit 209 on Interstate 80.
“Ours is what is called a traditional motocross track, which has series of twists, corner turns, jumps and obstacles,” Annette Penman said.
“We have to get air and jump over two jumps.
“We have doubles and tabletops.”
The tracks are available to riders seven days a week and can be used anytime during the day by club members.
While races are not scheduled to take place at the local track this summer, Annette Penman said the club could possibly schedule family fun night events and workshops at a later date.
“It is a high possibility after our meeting they will plan some of those nights,” she said of the members.
Annette Penman said the club held a riding camp last year and might try a similar activity this summer. She also said riders can travel and compete at other locations.
“The Wyoming circuit is called High Plains Motocross Association,” she said. “Rock Springs has a circuit also.”
Annette Penman and Scott Penman plan to press the track in about a month. Scott Penman explained during a previous interview that the press helps with the moisture levels.
“The track gets pretty hard-packed, dry and slick,” he said.
“There is a pretty good effort that goes into grooming the track, keeping the water in it and keeping the moisture levels good. The jump bases and landings will get holes, kickers and ruts in them so you have to reface the jumps and landings every year.”
For memberships, visit Energy Construction 1410 E. Murray St., or call Annette Penman at 321-7319. Memberships cost $50 for families and $35 for individuals.
Those joining the club should head north on Johnson Road past Flying J Travel Plaza and turn left just past the big white barn to reach the track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.