Presidential signs greet passersby in a leafy neighborhood of Omaha, Nebraska, on Oct. 19. If the election is close, Nebraska could play a pivotal role in deciding the winner because the state is able to divide its electoral votes, as it did when President Barack Obama won the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District in 2008. Maine is the only other state that awards Electoral College votes by congressional district, and it could go the opposite way and award a vote to Donald Trump even as the state as a whole likely will go to Biden.