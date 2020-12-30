The City of Rawlins is now the proud owner of a new fine bubble aeration system for its wastewater treatment. It replaces the old aeration system, which had deteriorated over time and was no longer adequate. The old system’s circulation pumps were no longer operable, and the air emulsion tubes were broken beyond repair.
The project was completed on time and under budget. In fact, with teamwork and collaboration amongst the engineers and public works employees, the project cost under $350,000 — less than half the the original estimated cost of $730,000. The project was a structural and financial success thanks to the teamwork involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.