Coronavirus figres

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Albany: 1,023

Big Horn: 63

Campbell: 880

Carbon: 83

Converse: 80

Crook: 62

Fremont: 448

Goshen: 144

Hot Springs: 11

Johnson: 58

Laramie: 973

Lincoln: 153

Natrona: 949

Niobrara: 18

Park: 358

Platte: 146

Sheridan: 232

Sublette: 34

Sweetwater: 174

Teton: 130

Uinta: 97

Washakie: 51

Weston: 174

Total: 6,341

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Albany:1,682

Big Horn: 270

Campbell: 1,393

Carbon: 343

Converse: 245

Crook: 148

Fremont: 1,581

Goshen: 211

Hot Springs: 51

Johnson: 99

Laramie: 1,756

Lincoln: 348

Natrona: 1,639

Niobrara: 6

Park: 817

Platte: 134

Sheridan: 771

Sublette: 162

Sweetwater: 652

Teton: 899

Uinta: 428

Washakie:167

Weston: 243

Total: 14,045

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

Albany: 173

Big Horn: 32

Campbell: 126

Carbon: 37

Converse: 139

Crook: 13

Fremont: 226

Goshen: 36

Hot Springs:

Johnson: 46

Laramie: 531

Lincoln: 67

Natrona: 428

Niobrara: 27

Park: 94

Platte: 70

Sheridan: 188

Sublette: 50

Sweetwater: 40

Teton: 33

Uinta: 116

Washakie: 18

Weston: 53

Total: 2,552

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

Albany: 826

Big Horn: 231

Campbell: 634

Carbon: 294

Converse: 299

Crook: 98

Fremont: 1,341

Goshen: 97

Hot Springs: 49

Johnson: 85

Laramie: 1,305

Lincoln: 258

Natrona: 1,105

Niobrara: 15

Park:550

Platte 54

Sheridan: 719

Sublette: 177

Sweetwater: 514

Teton: 800

Uinta:443

Washakie:127

Weston: 121

Total:10,142

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.