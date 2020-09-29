SARATOGA — After more than two years of endless public and business meetings, extensive fundraising efforts and travel to adjoining states on fact-finding tours by the board and supporters of the Platte Valley Healthcare Project, their goal of a full critical access hospital facility in Saratoga for the Upper Platte Valley is about to be reached.
The groundbreaking ceremony for this 42,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art medical facility will be hosted on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. The public is encouraged to attend.
The building site for this facility, 7.8 acres, at the corner of Bridge and 13th streets, on the west edge of Saratoga, was acquired through the generous donation of the property by longtime resident Paul McCarthy in memory of his wife Jade.
The approval of the longterm financing of $18,392,000 for this $22.2 million project was awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in late September. Local fundraising efforts have netted “almost $4.6 million” in donations, according the project chairman Will Faust. These funds help meet the local funding match for the government loan and will also “enable NPVMC to upgrade equipment and furnishings and defray the costs of the startup” of this new facility, said Faust.
The building of this new facility can now begin with completion expected within a year.
When completed this new 25-bed facility will be “the most up-to-date medical campus in southeastern Wyoming with a 24-hour emergency room, advanced imaging capabilities, including ultrasound, X-ray, MRI and CT, and feature an inpatient pharmacy and laboratories,” according to the press release.
This new facility will be the new home for all the services currently offered at the Platte Valley Clinic in the Corbett Medical building.
This state-of-the-art facility will be able to provide both acute care and long-term care and will be the new home for all the residents of the Saratoga Care Center as well as enable NPVMC to offer nursing home services to local residents.
The physical and occupational therapy services that now are located at the Care Center will be moved to this new facility.
Dr. Adrian Durham, who came to the Valley this summer to be the resident doctor, will be the medical director at this new NPVMC facility. It will be staffed by “both fulltime doctors and mid-level providers as well as professional staff from other healthcare facilities,” according to the press release.
In June, the Saratoga Water and Sewer Board received a $1 million Community Readiness Grant from the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board to extend and improve the water and sewer lines on the west side of Saratoga to the new hospital property at 13th and Bridge streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.