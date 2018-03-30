RAWLINS — Several organizations across Carbon County plan to host Easter egg hunts today-Sunday for young children.
The first organized Easter egg hunt is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. today at the VFW baseball fields, 701 Daley St. Following several others Saturday, the last Easter egg hunt will occur exactly at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Carbon County Fairgrounds, 523 Rodeo St.
The final Easter egg hunt organized by the Elks Lodge is among the largest of the weekend — and one of the quickest. Elks Lodge President Aaron Steele said the Easter egg hunt would include 5,000 eggs, $800 of candy and finish in less than five minutes.
“We usually start putting out a bunch of notices around early March that we have Easter eggs that need to be stuffed and we get groups of people to help,” Steele said.
Steele said those volunteers in the community come together during the weekends prior to Easter and spend multiple hours at a time stuffing the eggs.
“There has been times in the past we have sat down there for four or five hours doing nothing but watching TV and stuffing Easter eggs,” Steele said.
With the eggs ready to go, Steele said come Easter morning, several of the lodge members plan to head to the fairgrounds 2-3 hours prior to the Easter egg hunt to hide the eggs.
“Stuffing them all at the Lodge and trying to transfer them, those Easter eggs don’t exactly stay together,” he said. “You are constantly going through and putting them back together and trying to hid them.”
The group also separates them by age and hides them near the concession stand, the fair board office and the main lawn to allow students equal opportunities at the eggs.
“By the time we get them laid out and the kids start snatching them; they pick those things up in like five minutes flat,” he said.
Steele said age groups are broken down in groups of three years: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12.
A Rawlins native, Steele said he grew up taking part in the Easter egg hunt himself at the fairgrounds and continues to enjoy watching the event develop and take place each year.
“My father was an officer in the (Lodge) at that point in time and to be able to come back around and help run the event and everything is a real treat,” he said.
Steele said the lodge oftentimes funds the Easter egg hunt through events such as their annual golf tournament and other times people are willing to donate to the egg hunt.
