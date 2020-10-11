U.S. Bureau of Land Management Acting Director William "Perry" Pendley speaks at a Oct. 11, 2019, conference for journalists in Fort Collins, Colorado. Pendley wants Wyoming to know that he's still on the job as the nation's acting head of public lands. "I have not been ousted. That is not true," Pendley, the Bureau of Land Management's deputy director of policy and programs, said during an interview with the Star-Tribune on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.