SARATOGA The Platte Valley Healthcare Project (PVHP) has launched a new website in support of the North Platte Valley Medical Center, a critical access hospital the group has plans to build in Saratoga.
“We are getting into the home stretch for the new hospital,” said George Haigh, secretary for PVHP. “We’ve done a lot of work, but now we just need to push it over the finish line.” PVHP was recently granted 501©(3) non-profit status from the IRS, a vital component to build and operate the hospital under a USDA grant program to build critical access hospitals in rural areas, Haigh said. The group also has an option on land on Highway 130 on the south edge of town and is negotiating with WYDOT for a grant to bring water and sewer infrastructure to the parcel.
PVHP already has pledged or collected the lion’s share of the money that must be raised from the community to qualify for the USDA program, Haigh said, although one of the main objectives of the new website is to help raise the remaining funds needed to reach the $4.5 million goal.
“This website does a tremendous job of laying out the reasons for building a hospital and describing how the program works,” he said. “People visiting the website will be able to join our mailing list, get clear and concise answers to their questions and find easy ways to contribute to help bring better healthcare to the North Platte Valley.” Haigh noted the website is still evolving and that additional features and information will be added over the next few weeks.
The internet address for the new site is NPVMC.org, although visitors using the old address, plattevalleyhealthcare.org will be automatically redirected to the new website. Writing and design for the website were developed by Kim Woods of Bulldog Graphics, LLC and Phil Soreide of One Good Adguy, LLC. The two have been developing marketing materials on behalf of the PVHP since last fall, Haigh said.
