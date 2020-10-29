Pope Francis delivers his speech in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican for his weekly general audience on Oct. 28,. The Vatican is putting an end to Pope Francis’ general audiences with the public amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Italy and a confirmed infection at last week’s encounter. The Vatican said Thursday that Francis would resume livestreaming his weekly catechism lessons from his library in the Apostolic Palace, as he did during the Vatican’s COVID-19 lockdown over the spring and summer.