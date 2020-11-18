Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Lil Wayne performs at the Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware, on June 16, 2018. The rapper has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, an offense that carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Documents filed Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Miami federal court say the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., had a gun and ammunition on Dec. 23 of last year despite knowing he had the previous felony.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Lil Wayne was charged Tuesday in Florida with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a federal offense that carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Documents filed in Miami federal court say the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., had a gun and ammunition on Dec. 23 of last year despite knowing he had the previous felony on his record.
